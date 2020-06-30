Mary Frances Graf Carson
Mary Frances Graf Carson

Wichita Falls - Mary Frances Graf Carson, 87 of Wichita Falls, Texas died on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Graveside services will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Eastview Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ernie Barr, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, TX.

Mary was born Tuesday, December 20, 1932 in Vernon, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Walter Graf and the late Lillie Edge Graf. She married John Ray Carson on December 20, 1978 in Wichita Falls, TX. She was a graduate of Lockett High School where she was a cheer leader, she loved squared dancing, Plus Level-Levis and Lace part of the Red River Square Dancing Association. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, TX.

Mary is survived by her husband John Ray Carson of the home. One daughter, Mary Hogan and husband Mark of Wichita Falls, TX, One brother, Bobby Graf of Fort Worth, TX.

Visitation will be Friday 10:00 am till 10:45 before service time at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com




Published in Times Record News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
