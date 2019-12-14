|
Mary Frances McAlvain
Wichita Falls - Mary Frances McAlvain, was born April 8, 1936, in Prairie Grove Community near Oologah, Oklahoma, to Orville and Dessie Harrold. Mary was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 13, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th at Lunn's chapel with Dr. George Davis of New Harvest Church officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mary attended school in Oologah, where she met her high school sweetheart, Edward L. McAlvain. They were married on March 14, 1953, moving to Wichita, Kansas, to begin their life of 66 years together, later moving to Wichita Falls in 1963. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always happy to participate in her kids' and grandkids' activities. She was an exceptional seamstress with an acute eye for detail in all that she did. Mary loved to entertain and travel. She was an active member of Gamma Lambda Master of Beta Sigma from 1978-2018. Mary loved being in sorority and fellowship with her fellow Beta Sigma sisters. Through the year, she was a member of the Sr. Woman's Forum, and she volunteered many years for the Ladies Auxiliary at Bethania Regional Care Center. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her flowerbeds. Mary bowled competitively on several different city leagues. She was always active and always busy.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, John, Lee, Bob, Ray, Maxine and Marcella.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Edward L. McAlvain; children, Tammy and Clay McAfee; Edward L. McAlvain, II; grandchildren, Edward L. McAlvain, III, Meridy Tillman and Sally McAlvain; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Tate, Hailey and Bryson.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Mary's home caregiver and special friend, Mary Gibson, as they shared being mothers-in-law, along with thanks to Lawana Hutson. Also, the excellent care given to Mary by both Hospice of Wichita Falls and the entire staff at House of Hope is greatly appreciated.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to .
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019