Mary Frances Williamson
Wichita Falls - Mary Frances Williamson went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.
Mary was born on March 17, 1948 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Jack Johnson and Victoria Pfile.
She moved with her family as a child to Wichita Falls where she attended and graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation, Mary was able to travel the world while associated with the U.S. Army. She especially enjoyed her time in Germany as she would speak of her time there often.
Mary worked many years for Grocery Supply Company as a sales representative. She enjoyed this job because she was able to travel all across North Texas and met many interesting people. After having a short-lived retirement, Mary went to work for Boppi Kabir managing his convenience stores. She considered this job as her favorite because she considered Boppi as one of her dearest friends and he treated her as a partner and not as an employee.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her brother, Jack Johnson Jr.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Stacie Blodgett and husband Paul of Electra; her son, Norman Williamson of Wichita Falls; her sister, Maurine Holmes of Wichita Falls; her mother; four granddaughters; three grandsons; and a great-grandson.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations in honor of Mary be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com