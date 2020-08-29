1/1
Mary Frances Williamson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Williamson

Wichita Falls - Mary Frances Williamson went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.

Mary was born on March 17, 1948 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Jack Johnson and Victoria Pfile.

She moved with her family as a child to Wichita Falls where she attended and graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation, Mary was able to travel the world while associated with the U.S. Army. She especially enjoyed her time in Germany as she would speak of her time there often.

Mary worked many years for Grocery Supply Company as a sales representative. She enjoyed this job because she was able to travel all across North Texas and met many interesting people. After having a short-lived retirement, Mary went to work for Boppi Kabir managing his convenience stores. She considered this job as her favorite because she considered Boppi as one of her dearest friends and he treated her as a partner and not as an employee.

She was preceded in death by her father; and her brother, Jack Johnson Jr.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Stacie Blodgett and husband Paul of Electra; her son, Norman Williamson of Wichita Falls; her sister, Maurine Holmes of Wichita Falls; her mother; four granddaughters; three grandsons; and a great-grandson.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations in honor of Mary be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved