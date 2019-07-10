|
Mary Hatter
Norman, Oklahoma - Mary Frances (Kotulek) Hatter was born in Seymour, Texas to Stanislaus August and Julia Louise (Cepica) Kotulek on June 27, 1937. She passed at the age of 82 on July 5, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Mary Frances spent most of her working life with Pioneer Restaurants in Wichita Falls, Texas. In her early days she enjoyed spending time at the lake with her family and later on playing Bingo. She also enjoyed playing the slots at the casino, many times with her daughter, Tammy. Her luckiest machines to play were the Double Diamond slots, but she also cherished the opportunity to sit down to a friendly game of Blitz with her family. Old Time Country and Polka music really got Mary Frances' toes tapping, and she loved word search puzzles, especially those with hidden messages.
Mary Frances leaves behind a son Jerry Hatter and wife Libby of Norman and a daughter Tammy Hatter of Lewisville, Texas; brother Dennis Kotulek and wife Joyce of Iowa Park, Texas; grandchildren Madison Hatter of Norman and Alex Divine of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchildren Eliana and Lucas Divine; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Bryan Hatter and brother Julius Kotulek. She remarried and is preceded in death by Ralph Glasgow also.
The family asks that contributions be made in Mary Frances' honor to the American Legion Post 202 (1101 E Scott Ave, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301, 940.322.8600).
Mary Frances' family has entrusted her care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman, Oklahoma (405.292.4787). A Rosary will be held at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls (1317 9th St, 940.322.3181) on Friday, July 12 at 6:30 pm with family visitation to follow. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls (1501 9th St) on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 am, with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in The Times Record News on July 10, 2019