Mary Hernandez
Wichita Falls - Mary Hernandez, 88, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the family requested viewing will be held during funeral home hours beginning Saturday, November 14, 2020. Rite of Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Deacon Brad Samuelson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Mary was born on March 7, 1932 to the late Celso and Belen (Aguilar) Gamboa in Wichita Falls. She was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and worked 30 years at the Wichita General Hospital in the food services department. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She loved cooking and being with her family. Mary was big fan of WWE wrestling and an avid Texas Ranger fan. She will be truly missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Daniel; three sisters: Soledad Gamboa, Lydia Rodriguez and Lupe Benavidez; a twin brother, Tom Gamboa and two other brothers Bibano and Victor Gamboa; two nieces; and one nephew.
She is survived by three daughters: Delia Chavez and husband Michael, Diana Lipscomb and husband Mike and Nellie Hernandez and James Harlow; three sisters: Eustolia Vasquez, Nellie Rios and husband Paul, Enedina Garcia and husband Vale; brother Tony Gamboa; grandchildren: Michael James Chavez and wife Liz, Nathan Chavez and wife Cynthia, David Ray Hernandez, Johnny Hernandez, Derrick Kelly, Alisha Kelly and Brandon Hernandez; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all her care takers at Advance Rehab, with a very special thanks to Kayla, Dina, and Chrystal for always making our mom laugh.
