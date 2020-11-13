1/1
Mary Hernandez
1932 - 2020
Mary Hernandez

Wichita Falls - Mary Hernandez, 88, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the family requested viewing will be held during funeral home hours beginning Saturday, November 14, 2020. Rite of Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Deacon Brad Samuelson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Mary was born on March 7, 1932 to the late Celso and Belen (Aguilar) Gamboa in Wichita Falls. She was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and worked 30 years at the Wichita General Hospital in the food services department. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She loved cooking and being with her family. Mary was big fan of WWE wrestling and an avid Texas Ranger fan. She will be truly missed by family and friends.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Daniel; three sisters: Soledad Gamboa, Lydia Rodriguez and Lupe Benavidez; a twin brother, Tom Gamboa and two other brothers Bibano and Victor Gamboa; two nieces; and one nephew.

She is survived by three daughters: Delia Chavez and husband Michael, Diana Lipscomb and husband Mike and Nellie Hernandez and James Harlow; three sisters: Eustolia Vasquez, Nellie Rios and husband Paul, Enedina Garcia and husband Vale; brother Tony Gamboa; grandchildren: Michael James Chavez and wife Liz, Nathan Chavez and wife Cynthia, David Ray Hernandez, Johnny Hernandez, Derrick Kelly, Alisha Kelly and Brandon Hernandez; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all her care takers at Advance Rehab, with a very special thanks to Kayla, Dina, and Chrystal for always making our mom laugh.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
NOV
16
Committal
11:00 AM
Crestview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
My sincere and deepest condolences on the death of my Aunt Mary to my cousins and their immediate family.
She will be forever remembered.
My prayers to all, God be with all of you.
David Garcia
Family
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Markus and Alma Villanueva
Family
November 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. I'm going to miss my sister too. I wish you peace and comfort to your family during this difficult time.
Eustolia Vazquez
Sister
November 14, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family, especially her daughters, God be with all of you.
Will keep you in my prayers ♥
Tony Gamboa
Brother
November 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to her three daughters, Michael Chavez Brandon, Michael James, Nathan, in particular Miss Dee and all the rest of the family members. May she Rest In Peace and may God and the holy mercy wrap their arms around you and keep you safe. Love and blessings to all the family.
Dindy and Vale Garcia
Sister
November 14, 2020
You all are in my prayers ❤
Samantha Canava
Friend
November 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to family and friends , keeping you all in thoughts and prayers ❤
Ana Beal
Family
November 13, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family of Mary Hernandez.
Nan Suggs
Coworker
