|
|
Mary Jane Largent Ramos
Wichita Falls - Jane Largent Ramos passed into eternal life on March 20, 2020 at the age of 89 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Jane was the third of three children born to Burgess and Ruth (Craft) Largent on August 25, 1930 in Chico, TX.
She graduated from Chico High School and North Texas State University. She completed graduate work at Minot State Teachers College, Minot, ND and Warrensburg State Teacher's College , Warrensburg, MO.
She taught school in Texas, Alaska, North Dakota, Missouri , Germany and retired from W.F.I.S.D. after forty years of teaching.
Jane married the love of her life, Leonard Ramos, on August 16, 1952 in Chico, Texas and celebrated 51 years of marriage before his death.
Jane was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Sarah Sunday School Class.
She was also a 65 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Jane served many years as Worthy Matron of Wichita Falls Chapter 237, Deputy Grand Matron and District Deputy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Texas.
She loved to quilt and was a member of Red River Quilter's Guild, Piecemakers Quilting Bee and Lunch Bunch Quilting Bee.
In her spare time she served many years as a volunteer at URHC.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leonard in 2003 as well as her parents and 2 brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Nancy Palmarchuk of Springtown, Texas, grandson Austin Davis of Japan and 2 granddaughters, Alex Davis and Amy Davis of Austin, Texas, and great-grand sons Jeremy Davis and Anderson Davis of Japan. She is also survived by niece Nell Berry and nephews David Largent and Billy Largent.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020