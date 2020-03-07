|
|
Mary Jean Baughman Frodyma
Archer City - Mary Jean Baughman Frodyma, age 90, lifelong resident of Archer City, Texas passed away Friday, March 6, 2010, in Vista Living of Archer.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Archer City Cemetery with Bobby Dean, Pastor of the First Christian Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Mary Jean was born March 19, 1929 in Archer City to the late Virgil Cliff Baughman and Mary Ann Metcalf Baughman. She graduated from Archer City High School.
She and Edmund Frodyma were married November 10, 1947 in Archer City. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2018.
Mary Jean was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and Den Mother for the Boy Scouts. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Archer City.
Survivors include son, Clifford "Twister" Frodyma; daughter, Peggy McNutt both of Archer City; four grandchildren, Misti Frodyma and husband, Jesus Gonzales of Ft. Lee, Virginia, Brandi Willett and husband, Kevin of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jinny Hicks and husband, Nathan of Duncan, Oklahoma and April Koetter and husband, Derrel of Archer City; three great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Gene Frodyma on February 26, 2010; one sister, Ruby Byrd on October 20, 2007; three brothers, Joe on October 24, 2001, D.V. "Wart" on August 27, 2010, and W.T. " PeeWee" on January 6, 2020.
The family suggests memorials to Archer Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351.
