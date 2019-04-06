Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hope Cemetery
Henrietta, TX
View Map
Mary Jo Blagg Obituary
Mary Jo Blagg

Henrietta - Mary Jo Blagg, 76 passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday evening, April 7, 2019 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, with Rev. Howard Walker, pastor of the First Christian Church in Henrietta, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

She was a retired Nurses Aid.

Survivors include her son, David Blagg and wife Mary of Scotland, Texas; daughter, Jaqueline Allen of Vashti, Texas; six grandchildren; Austin Blagg, Avery Blagg, Awtry Blagg, William Henderson, Andrea Henderson and Cirstin Allen.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 6, 2019
