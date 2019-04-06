|
|
Mary Jo Blagg
Henrietta - Mary Jo Blagg, 76 passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday evening, April 7, 2019 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, with Rev. Howard Walker, pastor of the First Christian Church in Henrietta, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
She was a retired Nurses Aid.
Survivors include her son, David Blagg and wife Mary of Scotland, Texas; daughter, Jaqueline Allen of Vashti, Texas; six grandchildren; Austin Blagg, Avery Blagg, Awtry Blagg, William Henderson, Andrea Henderson and Cirstin Allen.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 6, 2019