|
|
Mary Jo Mitchell Roberts
Wichita Falls - Mary Jo Mitchell Roberts, 97, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Private graveside services were held on Saturday, February 29th at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mary Jo was born on September 30, 1922, in Clay County, Texas, to Vera and Grady Mitchell. She was a graduate of Jacksboro High School and Hardin College. On December 14, 1941, Mary Jo married Melvin Roberts at the First Baptist Church of Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls and was active in the Girls' Auxiliary, the YWA and Women's Missionary Union.
She was also involved in her sons' activities, especially the PTA, Scouts and YMCA. She served as president of the Senior-Junior Forum and on the boards of the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society, the Community Chest and Girls Clubs of America, where she served as the National president. Mary Jo had a heart for the less advantaged. In 1966, she was instrumental in founding the first Girls Club in Dallas County. She headed up the fundraising drive that raised over $1,000,000.00 to build the Girls Club in West Dallas.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Melvin Roberts; her brother, Nelson Mitchell; her son, Stephen Roberts; and her granddaughter, Melissa Brookshire.
Mary Jo is survived by her son Ron Roberts and wife, Janey of Granbury, TX; daughter-in-law, Barbara Roberts of Richardson,TX; grandchildren, Michael Roberts and wife, Lindsey of Richardson, TX; Burton Roberts of Dallas, TX; Christie Roberts Helm and husband, Matt of Sedona, AZ; Taylor Jo Roberts Stoker and husband, Tristen of Lantana, TX; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Harrison and Madison Helm; Ronnie and Reece Stoker; and Tabatha Brookshire.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft Blvd. Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020