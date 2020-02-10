|
Mary Jo Villegas
Wichita Falls - Mary Jo Villegas, age 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Mary Jo was born September 25, 1939 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Sylvia and Joe Nanez. She married Delfino Villegas in 1969. Mary Jo loved to travel, do crafts of all kinds, listen to KLUR and watch her beloved Dallas Cowboys. She was a wonderful cook and baker, always bringing her macaroni salad and a special dessert to family gatherings. Mary Jo was a dedicated QVC shopper and was Elvis Presley's #1 fan. She was a doting and very proud Nana to her three grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delfino; and a brother, Joe Manuel Nanez, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Michael Villegas and wife Kim of Wichita Falls; daughters, LaHonda King and husband Mike of Wichita Falls, and Jollene Villegas of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jarred, Jason, and Alyssa; two sisters, Pat Nanez and Lillie Lambert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020