Mary Joan Burns Morbitzer



Scotland - Mary Joan Burns Morbitzer, age 89, of Scotland, Texas passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.



A family visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



A Vigil service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Churches, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Mary, the youngest child of a devoted Catholic family, was born September 29, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Edward Aloysius Burns and Norine Marie Sheehy Burns.



She graduated from Ursaline Academy in Dallas, Texas. Mary worked at Columbia Studios in Dallas meeting several movie stars from the 1950's. After she married Clyde Morbitzer, Sr. on November 7, 1953 in Dallas, they moved to Fort Worth where she worked at the Veteran's Administration while starting a family and attending Texas Wesleyan College.



Mary taught elementary school-aged children on several campuses in Fort Worth ISD. She was a member of the Altar Society of St. Rita Catholic Church in Fort Worth as well as a member of the choir and she taught CCD classes. After retirement, she moved to Scotland, Texas with her husband and became a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church participating in the ministries of music, Sunday collections, bereavement and Altar Society.



Mary enjoyed dancing, singing, and spending time with family, most especially children. Her family was the second-most important aspect of her life and she spent countless hours traveling with her husband and children visiting family all across the United States, Mexico and Europe. She never tired of dancing with her true love of 60 years as they enjoyed ballroom, country and square dancing. Together they made their children the focus of their world and instilled in all of their offspring: faith, family and fun--in that order.



Mary was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary of Windthorst and the Elks Club in Wichita Falls.



To many of her nephews and nieces, she is fondly remembered as MeeMee or Aunt Mary Joan (Jo Ann) but mostly she was a loving Grandma to so many where she relished the time with each and every child. She would always whisper in their ears "I love you the most" or "you're my favorite" as she kissed and hugged them in parting. She always had a smile on her face and easily broke into song or laughter when she was with family. Everyone who knew or met Mary felt loved and we all learned to sing You are My Sunshine.



Survivors include three daughters, Nora "Rena" Kinsey and husband, Larry of Fort Worth, Mary Pastusek of Fort Worth, and Claudia Wilson and husband, Frank of Arlington, Texas; two sons, Joe Morbitzer of Frisco, and Mark Morbitzer and wife, Pamela of Fort Worth; son-in-law, Vincent Koetter of Windthorst; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; twelve nieces and nine nephews.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde on May 11, 2017; daughter, Patricia Koetter and son-in-law, Ed Pastusek.



The family suggests memorials to the Volunteer Fire Departments of Windthorst or Scotland.









