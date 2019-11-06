|
Mary Jones
Henrietta - Mary Louise Jones, 70, of Henrietta, Texas passed from this life on November 3, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mary was born on August 5, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roy Levi and Edith (Ferguson) Harrelson. Mary was the youngest of six children.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James Harrelson, Raymond Harrelson and Jessie Harrelson.
Survivors include her children: Harold Bruedigam, Jr. of Henrietta, TX
Jessica Odom of Ft Worth, Tx; James Beggs, Jr., Donna Crutchfield of Abilene, TX; Jamie Lynn Beggs of Wichita Falls, Texas.;
Grandchildren Sgt. Scott Bruedigam , Brandon Ramsey, Daniel Ramsey, Lance Odom, John Crutchfield, Cody Crutchfield, Heather Montanez and Michael Beggs; sisters, Clarene Vann and Patsy Ferguson; 11 great grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019