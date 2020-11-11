Mary Josephine Tanberg Matz
Wichita Falls - Mary Josephine Tanberg Matz, 99, of Wichita Falls, died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, completing her much-anticipated journey to heaven. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman, and "her children rise up and call her blessed." (v.28)
She was born in Brownsville, Texas, on August 22, 1921, to Carl Anthon Tanberg and Thea Josephine Lund Tanberg, full-blooded Norwegians, the seventh of eight siblings. She graduated from Wilson Tract High School in Harlingen, Texas in 1938.
Mary and Johnie A. Matz were wed October 19th, 1941 in Harlingen, TX, where they lived until their employer, Harlingen Air Force Base, closed in 1962. They then transferred to Wichita Falls, continuing their careers at Sheppard Air Force Base.
Mary was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years and taught children in Sunday School for 23 years. As time passed, two generations of her former students contacted her to express fond memories of her as their teacher. She preferred to work behind the scenes and reach out to shy visitors and new members to make them feel part of the church family. Even into her 90's she memorized long scripture passages, and the refiner's fire made her into a true woman of God.
One legacy she imparted to her family was her gift of giving and passion for helping others have a better life. At the age of 93 she gave cash gifts to each member of the family with handwritten notes of instruction to tithe 10% or find someone in need and give to them, then write a letter back to her describing how that made them feel. Through this endeavor gifts were made all over the world in her name.
Mary loved to travel, and she took 14 trips to Wisconsin to spend time with extended family, especially her beloved cousin Virginia Fyksen. Together they visited relatives in many states. She also traveled to the Holy Land, Poland, Russia, Austria, and Norway, the country of her ancestors. If the effects of time had not overtaken her, she most likely would still be exploring the world.
She always attended the annual Tanberg family reunions at Mo Ranch near Kerrville, and Matz reunions in Harlingen. Meaningful conversation was her love language, and she made it a point to engage with each relative to talk about things that mattered, developing strong bonds that went through generations on every branch of her family tree. Many nieces confided that she was their "favorite aunt." More recently her support group also grew to include new friendships at the exercise class known as the Silver Sneakers at the Family Y. Mary was down to earth and easy to love.
Favorite pastimes were cooking, gardening, sewing, participating in adult literacy, as well as playing hearts and Scrabble with her loved ones. She and Johnie often hosted family barbecues in their backyard at the 10' picnic table he had built. A cherished tradition that holds many memories for the family was Sunday lunch at their home for pot roast and all the trimmings. Their children were raised to be "foodies" and carry on the family tradition of preparing and enjoying good food when they gather, as well as sharing food with others.
She was outgoing and known for her infectious smile, her humor, and her optimistic outlook on life. She was fiercely independent, fun to be around, and she loved meeting new people and learning details about their lives, most recently residents and staff at Presbyterian Manor Healthcare.
She was predeceased by her parents and seven siblings and their spouses as well as her husband, Johnie A. Matz in 1986 and son Ralph E. Matz in 1995.
Mary is survived by four children and ten grandchildren: Charles and Lisa Matz and children Claire, Myles and John; Johnelle and Barry Donnell and their children, Tennyson (John), Paige (Natalie), and Dustin (Carolyn); Katherine and Kirby Crenshaw and their children Kelly (Nate) and Robin (Sam); and Robbie and Sheri Matz and their children, Mary Michele and Stephen, as well as her seven great granddaughters and one great grandson. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews and their children.
A private family graveside service will take place under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home and officiated by Dr. Issac Butterworth. We are grateful that we were able to include family and friends in a wonderful Celebration of Life on Mary's 98th birthday in August of 2019.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Presbyterian Manor who lovingly cared for Mary through her years as a resident. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3505 Kemp, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
