Mary Kay Dolberry
Wichita Falls - Mary Kay Dolberry, 76, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls with Dr. David Hartman officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Masonic Cemetery in Seymour, Texas.
Mary Kay was born on August 17, 1944 in Seymour to the late Floyd and Katylee (Coy) Standridge. She and Curtis were married 56 years until her passing. Mary Kay worked for many years as a secretary in various businesses until her retirement in 2013. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Wichita Falls, where she loved to be singing in the Chancell choir. Mary was also a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She had many good years after receiving a double kidney transplant almost 20 years ago. Mary Kay will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents; Mary Kay was preceded in death by a granddaughter Heather Wilson.
Mary Kay is survived by husband Curtis Dolberry of Holliday; children Janet Wilson and husband Curtis of Mansfield, and Cecil Dolberry and wife Brooke of Arlington; grandchildren Ashley Milinkovich and husband Josh of Oklahoma City, Emily Dolberry of Arlington, Ryan Wilson of Mansfield, and Elizabeth Dolberry of Arlington.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Mary Kay's name to the Dallas Methodist Hospital Transplant Department (www.methodisthealthsystem.org
), Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org
) , St Jude Hospital (www.stjude.org
), or the charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com