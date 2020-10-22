Mary Keeler
Wichita Falls - How do you let someone go? How do you understand it's all right? How do you find a way for that to make you feel good about life; instead of breaking your heart?
The hardest thing you'll ever learn is how to say goodbye…
Mary Gwin Keeler of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Mame Gwin, both pioneer children-who participated in the "Cherokee-Strip" Oklahoma Land Run in 1893. Mary was born on February 8, 1927, in Oilton, Oklahoma. She graduated from Oilton High School in 1945, and attended Oklahoma A&M (OSU) where she was President of Future Homemakers of Oklahoma, which later became a national organization.
Mary married Gene Keeler on January 1, 1946, and spent the next 30 years in the hardest career possible-military wife. Mary loved to sew, often times crafting her own creative clothing designs. She was assistant-leader in Bluebirds and Camp Fire Girls, and she was a home-room mother and a member of the PTA. Mary left this message behind: Remember all the best of our past moments; yours and mine, and forget the rest. And so to where I wait; come gently on.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen of El Paso. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Gresham and husband, Arnold; and Debra Tracy of Wichita Falls; three grandchildren, Robert Gresham and wife, Jamie of Fort Worth; Leslie Gresham; and Amanda Gresham and husband, Manuel Sandoval of Wichita Falls; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Aiden, Gabriel, Ciaran and Brixton; and finally her life-long companion, Gene.
For the remainder of our days for those of us she left behind, our lives will be forever changed, and the world is filled with more tears than we can ever know.
Private family interment services were held at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
