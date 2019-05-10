|
|
Mary Lange
Wichita Falls - Mary Elizabeth Davis Lange, 88, widow of the late Herman Lange, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her home in Carlisle, Kentucky.
She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1930 to the late Henry Wiley and Grace Rhodah Price Davis. She was married on July 17, 1948, was a 1948 graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High School, member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Wichita Falls, Texas, and attended the Shrine of our Lady Guadalupe, Carlisle, Kentucky. She received the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida, in 1976. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by three children, Mardi (Kirk) Wren Waggoner, Victor Edmund Lange, and Eric (Caroline) Robert Lange; two grandchildren, Christopher (Lise) Armand Lange and Connor David Lange; one great grandson, Logan James Lange; two brothers, both of Wichita Falls, Jerry (Linda) Davis and Terry Davis; fourteen nieces and nephews, Gretchen Brewster Mellberg, Gerda Frederick Arnold, Kim Davis Rollins, Larry Davis, Darren Davis, Alan Davis, Bonnye Thomas Witt, Randy Thomas, Juanita Smith Walterscheid, David Smith, Ricky Smith, Michael Poole, Sandra Poole Rasmussen, and Judy Poole Cantrell.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three siblings, Adolf Frederick, Ruth Frederick and Sallie Frederick Brewster, and two nephews, Mark Alan Frederick and Clay Davis.
Christian Funeral Mass was conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation, 1007 Main Street, Paris, Kentucky, by Father Danny Fister.
Burial will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls, next to her husband, at 11 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Published in The Times Record News on May 10, 2019