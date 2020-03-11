|
|
Mary Lee Patterson
Mary Lee Patterson was born March 31,1933 in Bluegrove, Texas. She passed away on March 8th,2020 at her home in Wichita Falls, surrounded by family. Survivors include her sister, Kathy Taylor. 2 daughters, Margie Moore and Lisa Whittaker, and son David Goodner. Seven grandkids and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial will be held on March 13th 2020 at 6:30 pm at Lucy Park log cabin. Flowers may be sent to 1665 Conkling Dr, Wichita Falls TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020