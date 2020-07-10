Mary Lee Stanford George
Wichita Falls - Mary Lee Stanford George, 89, of Wichita Falls, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Memorial Services will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, @ 1:00 in the afternoon, with graveside services immediately following at Crestview Memorial Park.
Mary was born on October 8, 1930 in Archer City, TX to Leonard and Alta Stanford. She graduated from Archer City High School, and attended Hardin Simmons University. Mary and Elvin Langford "Pat" George were married on July 24, 1953. She was employed as an office manager at McGregor Ranch for many years and worked as a bookkeeper for Cactus Operating until she was in her 80's.
Mary enjoyed many things in life especially traveling to Cocoa Beach, Fl to visit her sister, June. They loved visiting the casinos and finding the best places to eat frog legs. Her get togethers with her cousins brought her much joy and laughter. Her favorite pastime was watching and supporting her grandchildren in all that they did. She was also an avid Texas Rangers fan and never missed watching a game.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Pat George; her parents, Leonard and Alta Stanford; brother, Darwin "Bud" Stanford; and her bonus son, Brad Curtis; along with many cousins, a niece, and nephew.
Mary is survived by her only daughter Kim and husband Terry Kozich of Grapevine, TX; and her 3 sons Mike and wife Sandi of Bridgeport, TX, Joe and wife Brandi of Windthorst, TX, and Dennis and wife Dayna of Lakeside, TX. She also has 5 grandchildren; Jordan and wife Dorie Cook, and children Journey and Aubrey; Corey and wife Marissa George, and children Eli and Jensen; Zack George; McKenna George; and Kaylee George. She is also survived by her sister, June Griffith of Cocoa Beach, FL, sister-in-law Shorty, along with many loved cousins, nephews, and nieces.
If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or your favorite charity
.
