Mary Lois Bales
Burkburnett - Mary Lois Bales, 74, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Burkburnett Church of Christ with Mark Hendry, and her brother, Carl Newell, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Mary was born on February 4, 1945 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to the late Thurman Self and Mattie Lois Tonubbee Self. On June 1, 1963 she married Dan Bales in Burkburnett. Mary worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Whites Auto. She was a proud and voting member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Mary was an avid reader and gardener, and enjoyed many years of deer hunting with Dan. She never met a stranger, and will be missed by all.
Along with her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Daniel Bales; and her brother, Clarence Wayne Newell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dan Bales of Burkburnett; her son, Rodney Bales and wife Laurie of Burkburnett; her brother, Carl Newell and wife Darlene of Richmond, Virginia; four grandchildren, Johnathan, Joshua, Danielle, and Jordan; and nine great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020