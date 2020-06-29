Mary Lou Schmidt
Burkburnett - Mary Lou Schmidt, 71, of Burkburnett, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Lunn's. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st at Lunn's Chapel with Rev. Don Pellikan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The eldest daughter of the late Alberta (Johnson) and Howard Williams, Mary Lou was born on January 21, 1949 in Batavia, New York. Following her high school graduation from Wyoming Central School, she and James (Jim) Schmidt were married on July 29, 1967 in East Bethany, New York. Mary Lou began her professional career at BOCES Vocational School, working first as secretary to the superintendent and then as assistant to the Director of Special Education. When Jim transferred to Wichita Falls, Texas with IBM, Mary Lou began working in the life insurance field, first with Northwestern Mutual Life and finally with Allred-Thompson, which later became Higginbotham.
Mary Lou was a talented seamstress who enjoyed creating beautiful quilts. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett where she sang in the choir. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents as well as her youngest sister, Dorothy Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Schmidt of Burkburnett; children, Stephen Schmidt and wife, Sherri of Warrenton, VA; Terry Ondechek and husband, Kevin of Wichita Falls; and Jason Schmidt and wife, Leslie of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Emma, Will, Avery, Andrew, Austyn and Alicyn; and her sister, Patty Richards and husband, Roger of Indianapolis, IN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 for those who wish to do so.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.