Mary Louise Chandler Dobbs (aka Mary Lou)
Denver, CO - Mary Louise Chandler Dobbs (aka Mary Lou) was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1930. Her spirit ascended to Heaven on June 26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado, at the age of 89 years. After High School in Jackson, Mississippi, Mary Lou attended The University of Mississippi and Tulane University for bachelors and masters degrees in English Literature, with a minor in French. She began her career working as a public school teacher in New Orleans. She soon felt called to travel and joined Delta Airlines as a stewardess, where she met her husband, Walt Dobbs, a business traveller, on a flight. After experiencing the 1959 Cuban Revolution together in Havana, the two married in 1960 and settled in Wichita Falls for Walt's Petroleum Engineering career. Mary Lou taught English at Barwise Junior High School.
When her son, Walt III, was born, she took an extended leave to focus on family and community. She served regularly on the boards of the Wichita Falls Museum and Arts Center, Wichita Falls Symphony, the Heritage Society, and as an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She studied organ theory and technique under Dr. Ron Hogue at Midwestern State University and went on to become a regular organist for one of the Presbyterian churches in town and a substitute for two others. Mary Lou later returned to education, first as an elementary school music teacher then as a spanish teacher at Rider High School. She took advantage of opportunities offered by community foundations to take summer study trips to Mexico. After retiring from the Wichita Falls Independent School District, Mary Lou remained active in book clubs, bridge groups, and yoga classes. She was widely known for bringing good cheer, humility, and a song to all she met.
Mary Lou is survived by her son Walter C. Dobbs III, daughter-in-law Laura Talley Dobbs, three grandsons: Grady Chandler Dobbs, Neil Findley Dobbs and Callum Talley Dobbs, sister Ann Hurst, and brothers George Chandler and Craig Chandler. She was predeceased by her husband, Walt Dobbs, parents, Sidney William Chandler and Elizabeth Keel Chandler, and sister Cynthia Williams.
Services will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Denver, CO. A Committal Service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236 at 10am. Then, a Memorial Service and Reception will be held at Rosemark at Mayfair Park, 833 Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mary Lou's memory to the sacred music fund of Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver (www.montview.org) to celebrate her love of music. Tributes may be made at https://www.abplace-funeral-cremation.com/obituaries/
Published in The Times Record News on July 7, 2019