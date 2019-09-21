|
Mary Madeline Davis
Iowa Park, Texas - Mary Madeline Davis, 80, of Iowa Park passed from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, at Dutton Funeral Home with interment following at Highland Cemetery.
Madeline was born on January 7, 1939 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Mack and Grace Faulkner Magers. She married Leonard Jug Davis in 1985. She was a gardener, loved to paint, loved shopping, loved HGTV and westerns, and family. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children: Vonda Rogers of Graham, Texas, Leonard F. Davis lll, and wife Debra of Angel Fire, New Mexico, Kevin Davis of Los Angeles, California, James Davis and Linda of Wichita Falls, Texas, Stephanie Amaya and husband Alexander of Wichita Falls; sister: Katherine Bruce of Yukon, Oklahoma; brother: Steve Magers and wife Linda of Henrietta, Texas; grandsons: Christopher Waddell and wife Lauren of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Joseph C. Waddell and wife Kasey of Gainesville, Virginia; great-grandchildren: Aislin, Avery, Rachel, Abel, Reese, and Nicole.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 21, 2019