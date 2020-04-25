|
Mary Matus 96 of Conroe, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Conroe.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 with Deacon Jim Novak officiating, under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Mary Elizabeth was born February 11, 1924 in Baylor County to Louis Anton and Sophie Krenek Kubala. She attended school in the Ogden Community. Mary married Rudolph Dominik Matus on July 9, 1945 in Seymour. In about 1965, she went to work sewing for haggar Company in Olney and 3 1/2 years later, started work at the Russell Newman Factory in Seymour, retiring in 1982. She was a stay at home mom, raising a family and helping with farm chores. Mary was a member of the Seymour Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering over 500 hours of service, was a member of the KJZT and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Seymour. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Matus; her parents, Louis and Sophie Kubala; a grandson, Stephen Wayne Matus; 4 sisters, Helen, Christine, Henrietta and Vlasta and 2 brothers, Ben and Louis, Jr.
She is survived by her 6 children, Wesley and Judie Matus, Don and Trudy Matus, Linda and James Clay, Ray and Jill Matus, Wayne Matus and Kathy and Gary Hatley; 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020