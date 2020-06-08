Mary Nell Lambeth



Mary Nell Lambeth, 88, of Seymour, passed away Sunday,June 7, 2020 in Hospice of Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Goree Cemetery, Goree, Texas with Brother Dillon Fox, pastor of First Baptist Church of Seymour, officiating. The service is under the direction of McCauley-Smith Funeral Home of Munday. Mary was born June 22, 1931 in Westover, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Cockrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Lee Lambeth ,daughter Diane Bevill, sisters Bobbie Harrelson, Lucille Harrelson, Marie Hale and Nannie Bynum, brothers Alby Cockrell and Averitt Cockrell. Mary was a military spouse which led her and Billy Lee to many different destinations for 14 years. After service in the Air Force the couple settled in Lubbock where they resided for a number of years before moving to Seymour. Mary was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Seymour. She loved her children and much of her life revolved around them. Mary is survived by her daughter Anna of Seymour and son Joe of Seymour, grandchildren Shelby Winn, Haley Winn, Marcus Bevill and Mason Bevill, also a number of nephews and nieces. For those desiring, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls or First Baptist Church of Seymour.









