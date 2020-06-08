Mary Nell Lambeth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Nell Lambeth

Mary Nell Lambeth, 88, of Seymour, passed away Sunday,June 7, 2020 in Hospice of Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Goree Cemetery, Goree, Texas with Brother Dillon Fox, pastor of First Baptist Church of Seymour, officiating. The service is under the direction of McCauley-Smith Funeral Home of Munday. Mary was born June 22, 1931 in Westover, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Cockrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Lee Lambeth ,daughter Diane Bevill, sisters Bobbie Harrelson, Lucille Harrelson, Marie Hale and Nannie Bynum, brothers Alby Cockrell and Averitt Cockrell. Mary was a military spouse which led her and Billy Lee to many different destinations for 14 years. After service in the Air Force the couple settled in Lubbock where they resided for a number of years before moving to Seymour. Mary was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Seymour. She loved her children and much of her life revolved around them. Mary is survived by her daughter Anna of Seymour and son Joe of Seymour, grandchildren Shelby Winn, Haley Winn, Marcus Bevill and Mason Bevill, also a number of nephews and nieces. For those desiring, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls or First Baptist Church of Seymour.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved