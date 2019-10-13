|
|
Mary Nell Taylor
Wichita Falls - Mary Nell Taylor, 87, passed away on September 26, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas. A memorial service will take place at First United Methodist Church, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Georgia Harrison of FUMC officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mary Nell was born to George Jones Ross, Sr. and Grace Marie on January 16, 1932 in Booneville, Arkansas. She graduated from Booneville High School in 1949, attended Texas Women's University (formerly TSCW) in Denton, and graduated in 1953 with a degree in Education.
Upon graduation she and several college friends moved to Wichita Falls to teach school. She taught at McGaha Elementary prior to her marriage in June, 1955, to Charles Stewart Taylor. They were married for 63 years, until Stewart's death in October 2018.
Mary Nell raised four daughters and encouraged their participation in school and church activities, Campfire, band, Pink Darlings, sports- and was always there to help and offer advice. She took great pride in her life's work as a mother and homemaker. In later years, she and Stewart enjoyed relaxing at their cabin in Cloudcroft, NM and traveling abroad.
She was an active, lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. At First United Methodist Church Mary Nell participated in the Winsome Sunday School class (60+ years), Library Board, Creative Creatures, United Methodist Women, and supported her four daughters in children and youth programs. She was an avid bridge player - her weekly foursome was a constant through the years - and she loved her two-table bridge group as well.
An active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 69 years, Mary Nell was a member of Chapter AI/AR, CA/TX, and a founding member of Chapter EA/TX, serving as President several times. She also enjoyed her membership in Colonial Dames, D.A.R., Wichita Falls Symphony League and the Women's Junior/Senior Forum.
She is survived by her four daughters: Mary Ellen Knox (Rob) of Abilene, TX; Elizabeth Melendez (Ed Debiec) of Phoenix, AZ; Sarah Nell Greenspan (Steve) of Scottsdale, AZ; and Amy Bates (Mike) of Pottstown, PA; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Knox Glenn (Derek) of Spring, TX; Austin Knox, of Dallas, TX; Hayley Greenspan, of New York City; Alex Greenspan, of Scottsdale, AZ; Taylor Bates (Lauryn) of San Diego, CA; and Ross Bates, of Knoxville, TN. She has two great grandchildren: Dawson and Piper Glenn, of Spring, TX and a niece, Mary Ross Bennett (Jeff) of Alpine, TX.
Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 909 Tenth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, or the Presbyterian Manor, Good Samaritan Fund, 4600 Taft, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019