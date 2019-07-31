Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Briar Creek Cemetery
Bowie, TX
View Map
Mary Newman Obituary
Mary Newman

Henrietta - Mary Newman, 90, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Mary was married to Jerry Newman.

In 1968, she graduated from Jessie's Beauty College in Denton as a beautician.

She was the owner of Mary's Mini-Mart in Henrietta and was a homemaker for many years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, husband Jerry Newman and grandson Chad Sappington.

Survivors include three sons, Danny Bell and wife Janie, Johnny Bell, and Kenneth Bell and wife Stacia; two daughters, Donna Jackson, Carol Chapman and husband Ronny; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Grace Care Center at 807 W. Bois D Arc, Henrietta, Texas 76365 or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019
