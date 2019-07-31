|
Mary Newman
Henrietta - Mary Newman, 90, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Mary was married to Jerry Newman.
In 1968, she graduated from Jessie's Beauty College in Denton as a beautician.
She was the owner of Mary's Mini-Mart in Henrietta and was a homemaker for many years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, husband Jerry Newman and grandson Chad Sappington.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Bell and wife Janie, Johnny Bell, and Kenneth Bell and wife Stacia; two daughters, Donna Jackson, Carol Chapman and husband Ronny; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to Grace Care Center at 807 W. Bois D Arc, Henrietta, Texas 76365 or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019