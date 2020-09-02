1/1
Mary Poole

Mary Poole

Wichita Falls - On Sunday, August 30 at 11:13 p.m., Mary Ella Poole, 94, of Wichita Falls, Texas ran into the arms of her Maker to her permanent residence. She was greeted by her husband, John Ned Poole, of over 50 years who waited patiently by Heaven's gates for 19 years for his beloved wife to finish her mission.

Mary was born in Deandale, Texas on November 4, 1925 to the late Carley and Melissa Smith. After losing her mother at an early age, she leaned on the most important lesson she learned from her: to love the Lord with all of you heart, soul, and mind. This gentle spirit was the introduction to win over the heart of her husband, John, and they married shortly after, on December 6, 1942. Mary lived her life in sacrifice for others and in her love for the Lord. She lived out the example of Proverbs 31 through her strength, dignity and pure heart, constantly bringing good news to others, hands extended to give others a helping hand, a soul constantly thirsty for the Word and wringing out every drop on others, and a beauty that shined through from the inside out. Her legacy is poured out over Bibles underlined from start to finish, prayers poured out over everyone she met, and handwritten letters of adoration, pointing everyone toward their final destination: Heaven.

Mary is preceded in death by her loving parents, her sister, Elizabeth Elderton and her brother, Warren Smith. She is survived by her brother, Travis Smith of Abilene; her daughter, Deotta and John Barnes of Wichita Falls; her twin sons, Jon and Ruth Ann Poole of Jacksonville, North Carolina; and Ron and Vicki Poole of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Cook of Wichita Falls, Lauri Miller of Fort Worth, David Johnson of Wichita Falls, John Poole of Fresno, California, James Poole of Wichita Falls, Kathleen Poole Benjamin of San Marcos, California; 9 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be at Hampton Vaughn funeral home on Friday, September 4 at 11 a.m.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
