Mary Sue LockwoodIowa Park - Mary Sue (Faust) Lockwood, 92, daughter of Lena Pearl and Charles Trinley Faust, went to bewith the Lord on September 15, 2020. Crane, Texas was her birthplace as her father worked inthe oil fields with Gulf Oil. As a young girl Mary Sue moved with her mother and siblings toChandler, AZ.Mary Sue was baptized into Jesus Christ when 12 years old, and never wavered from hercommitment to her Savior. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Chandler High Schoolin 1945 and attended Abilene Christian College where she studied four years. Her degree inChemistry was conferred by Arizona State University. However, it was in the classroom in publicschools and at the Chandler church of Christ that she discovered her love of teaching gradeschool children. Her delight later in life was teaching her grandchildren.While teaching at Williams AFB she met the love of her life, William D. Lockwood, an instructorpilot, and they married in 1957. They had three children -- William D., Jr. (Bill); Laura Kristi, andScott Miles. Life in the military moved the family around the country and the world, living inVirginia, Maryland, Kansas and Japan. Mary Sue loved the Christian fellowships she enjoyed inevery community, traveling abroad and experiencing different cultures.She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Jo Frances Saunders, and two brothers: Charles Faust and Clifford Faust.She is survived by her son, William D. (Bill) Lockwood; daughter, Laura Kristi Heslep; son, Scott Miles Lockwood; 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.