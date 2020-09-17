1/1
Mary Sue Lockwood
Mary Sue Lockwood

Iowa Park - Mary Sue (Faust) Lockwood, 92, daughter of Lena Pearl and Charles Trinley Faust, went to be

with the Lord on September 15, 2020. Crane, Texas was her birthplace as her father worked in

the oil fields with Gulf Oil. As a young girl Mary Sue moved with her mother and siblings to

Chandler, AZ.

Mary Sue was baptized into Jesus Christ when 12 years old, and never wavered from her

commitment to her Savior. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Chandler High School

in 1945 and attended Abilene Christian College where she studied four years. Her degree in

Chemistry was conferred by Arizona State University. However, it was in the classroom in public

schools and at the Chandler church of Christ that she discovered her love of teaching grade

school children. Her delight later in life was teaching her grandchildren.

While teaching at Williams AFB she met the love of her life, William D. Lockwood, an instructor

pilot, and they married in 1957. They had three children -- William D., Jr. (Bill); Laura Kristi, and

Scott Miles. Life in the military moved the family around the country and the world, living in

Virginia, Maryland, Kansas and Japan. Mary Sue loved the Christian fellowships she enjoyed in

every community, traveling abroad and experiencing different cultures.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Jo Frances Saunders, and two brothers: Charles Faust and Clifford Faust.

She is survived by her son, William D. (Bill) Lockwood; daughter, Laura Kristi Heslep; son, Scott Miles Lockwood; 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
