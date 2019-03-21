|
Mary V. Black Patterson Hawn
Henrietta, TX
Mary V. Black Patterson Hawn, 93, of Henrietta, TX passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Hodgkins, retired pastor officiating. Burial will be at Petrolia, TX Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Mary was born on June 12, 1925 in Petrolia, TX to Roy L. and Gertie (Moorman) Black. She was a member of the Henrietta Church of Christ and retired from the U.S. Post Office in Petrolia, TX.
Survivors include her daughters, Patsy Hodgkins and Carla Ritchie; son, Ray Patterson; granddaughters, Donna McDavid, Misty Rae and Jason Cook, Karen Rizzo Nettles, Jennifer and Maigan Hardin; grandson, Ronnie and Teresa Patterson; great-grandsons, Austin and Elliott McDavid, Jaxon and Rylan Cook and Christian Patterson; great-great-granddaughter, Kaydren Hardin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Petrolia Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 445, Petrolia, TX 76377.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 21, 2019