Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hawn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. Black Patterson Hawn


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary V. Black Patterson Hawn Obituary
Mary V. Black Patterson Hawn

Henrietta, TX

Mary V. Black Patterson Hawn, 93, of Henrietta, TX passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Hodgkins, retired pastor officiating. Burial will be at Petrolia, TX Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Mary was born on June 12, 1925 in Petrolia, TX to Roy L. and Gertie (Moorman) Black. She was a member of the Henrietta Church of Christ and retired from the U.S. Post Office in Petrolia, TX.

Survivors include her daughters, Patsy Hodgkins and Carla Ritchie; son, Ray Patterson; granddaughters, Donna McDavid, Misty Rae and Jason Cook, Karen Rizzo Nettles, Jennifer and Maigan Hardin; grandson, Ronnie and Teresa Patterson; great-grandsons, Austin and Elliott McDavid, Jaxon and Rylan Cook and Christian Patterson; great-great-granddaughter, Kaydren Hardin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Petrolia Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 445, Petrolia, TX 76377.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now