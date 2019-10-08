|
Mary Warren
Wichita Falls - Mary Ann Warren, 85, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October, 10, 2019 at the Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. Joe Coombes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Mary was born on September 9, 1934 in Mart, Texas to the late Clyde E. and Callie (Murphy) Smith. She worked for many years as a secretary at the Medical Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base. Mary enjoyed rooting for the Texas Rangers baseball team, and watching Nascar. She also enjoyed playing Liberty 7's at Comanche Red River Casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James B. Warren; and a daughter, Cathy Price.
Mary is survived by sons Tommy Warren and Michele Petzoid of Suffolk, Virginia, and Dennis Warren and wife Alicia of Burkburnett; daughters Rose Breneman and husband Bubba of Waller, and Mary Cole and husband John of Riverton, Utah; twenty five grandchildren; thirty seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019