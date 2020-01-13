|
Mary Wyatt
Wichita Falls - Mary Wyatt, 97, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls with Drs. Marc Bender and David Hartman officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Mary was born on July 16, 1922 in Haskell to the late Claude and Ione (Stephens) Menefee. She married George Wyatt on November 18, 1941 and was a member of First Christian Church since 1944. She was named a "Lifetime Deaconette" in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; son Michael; grandson David; brother Claude Menefee, and sister Jean McDonald.
She is survived by son David Wyatt of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a niece.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020