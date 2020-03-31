|
|
Mary "Pete" Zachary
Wichita Falls - Mary "Pete" Zachary, 98, Wichita Falls, TX
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett, OK with a Memorial Services to be named at a later date. Memorial Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls or to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Mary Marie "Pete" Zachary was born January 9, 1922 in the Union Valley Community near Cookietown, OK, to Emery Garner and Ina Katie (Garrett) Brooks and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on March 30, 2020.
Pete attended Union Valley School, graduating in 1940. On February 26, 1941 in Randlett, OK, she married the love of her life, Lois Anthony Zachary and was blessed with 72 years of wonderful marriage. They made their home in Cotton County, OK, until moving to Wichita Falls, TX in 1962.
Pete was saved at Union Valley Baptist Church around the age of 12. In 1966, Pete and her family joined First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, where she has been active in the senior adult choir. She had taught Sunday School for 70 years, from the age of 15 until 2007. She enjoyed playing 42, reading, camping and traveling, as she had traveled to the Holy Land, 7 different countries and only lacked 2 states having been to all 50 in the US.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Mildred Brooks Kilgore; and brothers, Carl and Bobby Joe Brooks; a grandson, Anthony Allen "Tony" Mahan; a granddaughter, Christi Lynn Prouty; a son-in-law, Clyde Lee Abbe; and a great granddaughter, Journey Lynn Jones.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Mahan and Janet Abbe, both of Wichita Falls; 2 grandsons, Garner Mahan and wife Lauren of Keller, TX and Brent Abbe of Wichita Falls; a granddaughter, Lisa Mahan Williams and husband Brad of Prosper, TX.
She is known as Aunt Pete to her nieces and nephews with a special nephew, Mike Brooks, who was raised by Mary's parents and was loved as a younger brother.
Pete is also survived by 15 great grandchildren, Casey, Brandon, Joshua, Jordon and Zachary Abbe; Dakota, Tony, Madison and Levi Prouty; Landry and Holly Mahan; Shelby, Reese, Kendell and Burk Williams. She is also survived by 3 great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020