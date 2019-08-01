|
|
Maryjane Gaines
Wichita Falls - Maryjane Gaines, 87, of Wichita Falls, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Maryjane, Janie to her friends, was born on November 14, 1931 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania to Charles Walker and Marion Alice Hicks Sheffield. She was a very loving and generous person. Maryjane was an Interior Decorator for many years and lived in Wichita Falls since 1956, after moving from College Station, Texas. She was a member of Grace Church. Janie loved fishing, world travelling, oil painting, and touring on her motorcycle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles William Sheffield.
Survivors include her children: Betty Gaines Ross and husband Richard of Wichita Falls, and Craigo T. Gaines of Houston, Texas; sister: Susan Alice Hunt and husband Harry; brothers: Thomas Walker Sheffield of Tampa, Florida, and James Benjamin Lee and wife Deborah of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren: Christopher Gaines, Marshall Gaines, Benton Ross, and Sally Ross Spiller; and great-grandchildren: Conner Gaines, Calista Gaines, and Audra Ross.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019