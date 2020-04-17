|
Matthew "Allen" Bearden
Holdbrook, Arizona - Matthew Allen Bearden, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Holbrook, Arizona.
Allen was born on January 12, 1928 in Chandler, Arizona to Albert Allen and Vera Edna (Johnson) Bearden. He served our country proudly in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War, and later in 1971, he retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. Allen lived in the Burkburnett and Wichita Falls area from 1963 to 1984. He constructed several homes in Burkburnett, and was the general contractor during the construction of The New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Burkburnett. Allen was known by all his many church and family friends for his homemade pizza and his singing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; one brother; his son; and a grandson.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; one brother, Gene Bearden; eleven children; fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Allen's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020