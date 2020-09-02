Matthew Rogers
Wichita Falls - Matthew Rogers, 91, of Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Matthew was born in Poplarville Mississippi February 11, 1929 and his parents were Jane Hughes and Matthew McGill. He grew up in Hattiesburg Mississippi.
Technical Sergeant Matthew Rogers enlisted in the USAF in 1947, at the young age of 17. Initially he served as a cook in multiple dining facilities, he eventually retrained to be an aircraft technician, served in numerous assignments to include Waco Texas, Denver CO, and New Jersey. Following a tour in Thailand during the Vietnam era, he returned to school where he earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science. Sergeant Rogers retired honorably from the United States Air Force with 25 years of service on December 1, 1972 at Sheppard AFB Texas. He received many medals including Good Conduct Medal, USAF Medal of Honor, and Air Force Longevity Service Award.
After retiring he raised his family in Wichita Falls and became self employed as a Cabinetry mason and worked in the community building cabinets for church, family, and friends.
He was a very faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church from 1970 where he served in many capacities including superintendent of Sunday School, adult teacher, Head Deacon, started the Meals on Wheels food program, Nursing Home ministry, a member of the Male Chorus, and served on the finance committee until his health declined.
Left to cherish memories of his wonderful life; loving and devoted wife, Ruby Harrison-Rogers; one daughter, Susan Rogers Payne of Detroit, Michigan; six sons, William Rogers, Harold Rogers of Detroit, Michigan, Harry(Cynthia) Rogers of DeSoto, Texas, Dannie (Shennetah) Rogers of Arlington, Texas, Reginald(Freda) Bryant, and Eddie Dean(Jennifer) Harrison both of Waco, Texas; fourteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
There will be a Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 between 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home, 1317 Ninth St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
The homecoming service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2506 Sheppard Access Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76306. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Please follow recommended guidelines for COVId-19 by wearing face covering/masks.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com