Mattie Meeks
Henrietta - Mattie Louise Meeks, 95, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm, Monday, June17, 2019 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Mrs. Meeks was born on June 25, 1923 in Hooks, Texas to Tom Black and Mollie Eva Mae (Johnson) Satterfield. She married Walter Melvin Meeks on March 11, 1942 in Waurika, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; three brothers, Tommie Satterfield, Kenneth Satterfield and Jack Satterfield; three sisters, Dorothy Liggett, Edna Fay Smith and Ella Mae Caywood.
Survivors include sons Donald Ray Meeks of Montana and Norman Glynn Meeks and wife Denise of Whitewater, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jake Meeks, Scott Meeks and Chris Patterson; four great grandchildren, Brock and Rowan Meeks, and Coy and Coby Patterson; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Grace Care Center for all their loving care for Mattie.
Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019