Maurice "Mac" Browder
Bowie - Dr. Maurice "Mac" Browder, 92, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Bowie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Mac was born August 16, 1927 in Springtown, TX to Lowell Cosby and Clara Almarene (McWilliams) Browder. He served in the Navy after high school during the final stages of World War II. Mac received his BA in Chemistry from Texas Tech University and then received his MD from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.
He moved to Bowie in 1962 and practiced medicine until his retirement in 1998. During his career he served on the medical staff at Bowie Memorial Hospital (1962-1996) and also served as the medical director for the Saint Jo Clinic. Mac was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie.
Mac was preceded in death by his first two wives, June Evelyn Browder and Joyce Browder, and his brother, Harold Browder.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Browder of Bowie; daughter, Sharon Clark and husband Eugene of Bowie; son, Benton Browder of Arp, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Walker of Columbia, MO., Ivy Barnes of Midland, TX, Bailey Lyon of Graham, Christina Browder of Arp; great-grandchildren, Sophia Lyon, Landon Walker, Riley Barnes; brother, Curtis Browder and wife Verna of Springfield, MO.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020