Maxine Elizabeth Carmoney
Wichita Falls - Maxine Elizabeth Carmoney, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 9:00 until 9:50 on Saturday, February 1st at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4325 York Street. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Jeff Johnson presiding. Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Katie (Sawyers) and Forest Everette Foster, Maxine was born on March 30, 1938, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Maxine graduated from While Sulphur Springs High School (West Virginia) and received a Nursing Degree from Lewis-Gale School of Nursing (Virginia). She was actively involved in the Boys Scouts of America for over 25 years. As a distinguished scouter, she received the District Award of Merit (1977), Silver Beaver (1978), and Silver Antelope (1997) awards. She also attended several National and World Jamborees. Maxine loved to travel, spend time with family and enjoyed snow skiing.
Along with her parents, Maxine was also preceded in death by her brother Julian; sister Dorothy, and one grandchild.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Walter Carmoney Jr.; sons, Walter Carmoney III and Steven Carmoney; one brother; three sisters; five grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to The Boy Scouts of America, 3604 Maplewood Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020