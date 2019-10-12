|
|
Maxine I. Beckman
McKinney -
On October 9, 2019 angels released Maxine I. Hileman Beckham, from her earthly bonds and escorted her peacefully to the heavens to be with her God. Maxine was ninety-two years old.
Maxine was born April 7, 1927 on a farm three miles East of Eakly, Oklahoma. As the youngest daughter of Marvin Guy and Bessie J. Hileman (nee Hale) she learned from an early age to be resilient and tough. With her family she survived a sharecropper's life and The Great Depression, traveling to California from Oklahoma in a Ford Model T. When talking farm life, she always commented about her dislike of having to clean the "darn chicken coop".
Maxine graduated from Colony High School in 1945 at the age of eighteen. During her senior year, and for about a year after graduation, she worked and lived with Mrs. Brown, her Home Economics' teacher, as a nanny and cook. Shortly after graduation she married Hubert B. Beckham, her high school sweetheart and member of the Army Air Corps, while home on leave from Alaska. They tied the knot October 27, 1945 in Cordell, OK.
The first of their many adventures took place near Lowry Field in Denver, Colorado, where Maxine worked in a drugstore. As her military family grew, her addresses changed every two to three years. She kept everyone in tow from Smokey Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in Salina, Kansas; Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, Louisiana; Walker AFB in Roswell, New Mexico; Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, Missouri; Little Rock AFB, in Jacksonville, Arkansas; Bitburg Air Base, Germany; Amarillo AFB in Amarillo, Texas; and eventually Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Additionally, she and Hubert loaded up the kids while overseas and traveled and camped through Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Holland and many day trips for sightseeing. Once back stateside, they again loaded up the car for visits to Oklahoma relatives and picnics in the Wichita Mountains. She was always ready to go.
Maxine and Hubert lived many years together in the house on Hooper Drive, Wichita Falls, Texas that they had purchased in 1968. She lived in the same home for five decades (the last 14 years by herself).
Maxine graced our presence with her laughter, wit, light in her eyes and cockeyed grin. Maxine was a wife, mother, and friend to many, and a natural teacher and caregiver. She taught by example: in spirit with faith in God, courage, kindness, and determination.
Maxine faced many trials during her long life. One of which was taking care her father, Marvin Hileman, a double amputee, for 17 years. And, not only did she survive The Oklahoma Dust Bowl and The Great Depression, but at the age of 37, she survived breast cancer, another reflection of her tenacity and love for life. Maxine loved cooking and baking new recipes, sewing in perfect delicate seams, afternoon coffee, and gardening, particularly flower gardening. She thoroughly enjoyed company and family gatherings, and made sure that plenty of home-made desserts were on hand. No one ever left hungry or with a desire for more sugar or chocolate. Many of her talents were passed to other generations. Her story telling of the olden days kept listeners intrigued. She told of picking cotton so she could buy a travel trunk because she would soon be a military wife, and frying chicken preserved in lard for Hubert and shipping it to Alaska in a tin can because he craved her home fried chicken. She would always laugh about stitching up underclothes and dresses from flour and feed sacks.
Maxine was preceded in death by beloved husband Hubert Beckham, infant son, Baby Boy Beckham, parents Marvin and Bessie Hileman, sister Pauline Goines, grandson Erik Hasbrouck, and son-in-law Jeff Gerrard.
Maxine left a legacy of four children, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She is survived by: Children: Cynthia Juanita Hasbrouck of Loveland, Colorado; Garry Michael Beckham and wife Debbie (Peters) of Plano, Texas; Terri Lee Gerrard of Loveland, Colorado; David Barry Beckham and wife Diana (Peters) of Abilene, Texas. Grandchildren: Allen Hasbrouck and wife Claudia of Surprise, Arizona; Leah Ratliff and husband Lee of McKinney, Texas; Jill Beckham of Sindelfingen, Germany; Jason Matthews and wife Jennifer of Burleson, Texas; Jimmy Coleman of Loveland, Colorado; Eric Beckham and wife Melinda of Harker Heights, Texas; Billy Beckham of Forney, Texas; Lisa Beckham and Amy Beckham of Abilene, Texas. Great-Grandchildren include Logan and Holly Hasbrouck; Jack and Finn Ratliff; Lucas Beckham; Hannah and Hunter Matthews; Anthony, Brandon and Elaina Beckham; Leslie Hudgeons-Witt; Isaiah Benitez, Isaac and Jayden Beckham; Great-Great Granddaughter: Catalina Maya Jimenez-Beckham.
Maxine was a Life Member of the Disabled Veterans Chapter 41 in Wichita Falls, and also a long standing member of the Eden Hills Baptist Church near Sheppard AFB, Texas.
The family will receive friends between 3 and 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services for Maxine will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Morlan of First Baptist Church in McKinney, officiating. Interment next to her husband, Hurbert with a small graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Eakly Cemetery in Eakly, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the following two charities in the name of Maxine Beckham:Fisher House Foundation (It is like Ronald McDonald House but for those in Military Hospitals) or the .
