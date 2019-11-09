|
Melba Fay Kennedy
Burkburnett - Melba Fay Kennedy, 69, of Burkburnett, Texas passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 133 Ave F. Burkburnett, Texas.
Melba was born on September 22, 1950 to the late Willie Fay and Lela Hazel (Hill) Brown in El Paso, Texas. She loved all kinds of puzzles and crafts. Melba will be missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, Melba was preceded in death by her brother.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Fay Seymour and husband, Michael of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a son, Joseph Milton Kennedy Jr. and wife, Miranda of Burkburnett, Texas; brother, Jimmy Brown and wife, Roxanne of Cedar Park, Texas; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019