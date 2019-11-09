Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Melba Kennedy
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burkburnett - Melba Fay Kennedy, 69, of Burkburnett, Texas passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 133 Ave F. Burkburnett, Texas.

Melba was born on September 22, 1950 to the late Willie Fay and Lela Hazel (Hill) Brown in El Paso, Texas. She loved all kinds of puzzles and crafts. Melba will be missed by family and friends.

Along with her parents, Melba was preceded in death by her brother.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Fay Seymour and husband, Michael of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a son, Joseph Milton Kennedy Jr. and wife, Miranda of Burkburnett, Texas; brother, Jimmy Brown and wife, Roxanne of Cedar Park, Texas; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
