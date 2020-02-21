|
|
Melba Jean Thomas
Electra - Melba Jean Thomas, age 80, of Electra, Texas passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in Electra Memorial Park with Larry Thompson of Iowa Park officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Melba was born July 5, 1939 in Madill, Oklahoma to Hilton and Alice Colby.
She and Gene Allen Thomas were married November 27, 1958 in Madill, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2018.
Melba was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Electra. She enjoyed shopping till you dropped and eating out.
Survivors include two sons, John Michael Thomas and Denise of Electra, and Mark Allen Thomas and wife, Alicia of Irving, Texas; one brother, Charles Colby and wife, Margaret of Tishimingo, Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Kendra, Justin, Lani and husband, Cody, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Kensler, Kelce, Tyler, Kinsley and Berkley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Merle Colby.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020