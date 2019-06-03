|
Melba "Joyce" Woods
Wichita Falls, Texas - Joyce Woods left this world on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Wichita Falls. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Holliday Cemetery in Holliday, Texas with Minister Gil Peters officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The family will be at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-7 PM for visitation.
Joyce was born August 6, 1932 in Markley, Texas to T.L. and Rene' (Gatlin) Shook. She married William Alton Woods on May 6, 1950. He is now 90 years old and has been her full-time caretaker throughout her years of sickness. He was a perfect example of a humble and loving husband to his wife of 69 years.
Her calling in life was to love and accept everyone and to pray. If she knew you, she has prayed for you at one time or another. Joyce taught her 4 children to sing gospel music when they were very young. She played the piano for them and the church. The Woods Family Quartet sang at various events but mostly she taught us about Jesus and to this day, that is what has gotten us through.
She was an artist and painted so many beautiful, peaceful paintings.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenneth Woods; three brothers, Dalton, Dean, Bud Shook; and two sisters, Sybiline and Ernestine Lane.
She was a kind and loving mother to her surviving three children and their spouses; Dena Woods and Ginny Straley of Broken Bow, OK, Kathy Probst and husband Dennis of Wichita Falls; and Kevin Woods and wife Stephanie of Burkburnett, Texas.
Her grandchildren are Wes Luna, Allison Luna, John Probst, Kyle Woods, Christie Woods and Dena Marie Woods. She had six great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 3, 2019