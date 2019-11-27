|
Melvin Berend
Windthorst - Melvin Berend, age 68, of Windthorst, Texas, passed away Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church will Rev. Michael Moloney, OFS, Pastor of St. Mary's, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Windthorst under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City, Texas.
Melvin was born in Archer City on June 4, 1951 to the late Ermin Edward Berend and Rosella H. Koetter Berend. He was a lifelong resident of Windthorst.
After he graduated from Windthorst High School, he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served until 1978. He and Joyce Vieth were married on April 24, 1971 in Scotland, Texas. In 1977, he started his own dairy which he owned and operated until November, 2017. After he retired from the dairy business, he continued farming and ranching where he specialized in Red Angus cattle.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Mr. Berend is survived by his wife Joyce of the home, four daughters, Kerry Snyder and husband Chris, and Krystal Fillingim and husband Dallas, both of Windthorst, and Kelli Garrett and husband Louis, and Kandace Searle and husband Randy, both of Scotland, twelve grandchildren, Paige, Brooke, Klay, Walker, Ferrin, Kason, Keaira, Haylee, Kamry, Khyler, Ryder, and Karissa, and two great-grandsons, Hudson and Kolt.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy and Dennis, and one grandson, Gavin.
Those serving as Pallbearers will be Kason Berend, Klay Dillon, Walker Dillon, Louis Garrett, Ryder Garrett, and Blake Pendley.
The family suggests memorials to the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, TX 76389.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019