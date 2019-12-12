|
Melvin Ebenezer Ackerman, Sr.
Wichita Falls - Melvin Ebenezer Ackerman, Sr. passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at age 85.
Melvin was born January 10, 1934 in Little Meadows, Pennsylvania to the late Melvin Ackerman and Frances Neimer. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 until 1957. Melvin spent 50 years of his life as an over the road truck driver. He never met a stranger and was loved by many! In his younger years, he loved CB radio and talking to people all over the country and the world! He was a motorcycle enthusiast, together, Melvin and Beverly enjoyed many cross-country adventures on their motorcycle. After his retirement he enjoyed running the concession stand for the Greater Wichita Falls Soccer Association and the Boys and Girls club football fields.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Ackerman; seven children, Melody Barnett of Wichita Falls, Don Seybert and wife Charlotte of Owasso, Oklahoma, Frank Ackerman of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Tina McMillin of Wichita Falls, Melvin Ackerman, Jr of Wichita Falls, Laurie Rice and husband Roger of Wichita Falls, and Kimberly Simmons and husband Dale of Antelope, California; three sisters, Cora Cassin and Mae Furman both of Greenville, South Carolina, and Nancy Kinney of Glen Aubrey, New York; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews and his beloved pug, Missy. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshuah Francis Ackerman; and his granddaughter, Jolene Yvonne Barnett.
The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Melvin's life will be held at a later date in January at Texoma Cowboy Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Melvin to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019