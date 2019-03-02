|
|
Melvin Wesley Long
Henrietta, TX
Melvin Wesley Long, of Bluegrove TX passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born March 30, 1937, in Snyder, Oklahoma to George Wesley and Thelma Nadine Dodd. He was 81 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Frances, his brother Richard Long, his in-laws Carl and Sylvia Grinke, and his son-in-law, Tony Reaves.
Melvin was a graduate of Snyder High School in Oklahoma where he was active in FFA. One of the highlights of his high school FFA showing experience was when President Dwight Eisenhower purchased his grand champion lamb at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri.
He met the love of his life in high school, Frances Jeanette Grinke, and they were married for 56 years until her passing in 2011.
After high school, he worked for various ranches around the nation. He was the Herdsman for UT Farms in Oklahoma City, OK from 1966-1974 where he fitted the cattle that would become the winningest Angus herd ever known in Angus show cattle history. Upon dispersion of the UT cattle herd he moved his family to Bluegrove, TX to start a cattle ranch and business. In 1974, he started Lake Arrowhead Fitting Service. His last year on the road showing cattle was in 1983. In 1978, He was recognized as the American Angus Herdsman of Year. Melvin had an illustrious career showing registered Angus cattle at all of the major livestock shows throughout the United States and also assisting breeders and fellow herdsmen from all cattle breeds, and had many friends from all breeds of cattle. Some of his greatest memories were showing and exhibiting the cattle and watching his children show cattle all over the nation.
Melvin built his ranch around Bluegrove with his wife and children where they all worked hard to make it one of the best commercial ranches in the area. Melvin was very proud of his herd. One of his favorite things to do was go out and check his cows and "call his cows in to feed". He continued to enjoy going out to check on his cattle and his ranch until his death.
Melvin and Frances were very supportive of their children, grandchildren and their sporting events. You could find them anywhere in the state of Texas in a gymnasium if one of their children or grandchildren where coaching or playing ball. Melvin was a big OU Sooner fan and Dallas Cowboy fan.
He is survived by his children LuAnn Reaves of Alvarado, Charlotte Sutton of Bowie, Breck (Cindy) Long of Fort Smith, AR, and Carol (Harold) Newton of Wichita Falls. Nineteen grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Wolf, Gainesville; Misty (Bob) Blackburn, Bowie; Paul (Melissa) Reaves, Cleburne; Chad Sutton, Bowie; Kelsey (Charlie) Morris, Iowa Park; Kendra (Matt) Allen Wichita Falls; Klint (Mellissa) Newton, Wichita Falls; Aaron (Diamondtina) Reaves, Joshua; Carson (Diana) Long, Edmond, Oklahoma; and Carly (Sachin) Mailar, Wautgua and twenty two great grandchildren.
Melvin was a member of the First Baptist Church of Henrietta. He was also a member of the American Angus Association.
Melvin's life will be celebrated March 4, 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Henrietta with internment following. Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, 316 South Bridge, Henrietta.
Pallbearers are Anthony Paul Reaves, Jr., Aaron Todd Reaves, Klint Newton, Anthony Paul Reaves III, Stuart Berend, and Charles Graf. Honorary Pallbearers are: Chad Wesley Sutton, Carson Breck Long.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Henrietta Building Fund, 208 S. Graham St., Henrietta, TX, 76365.
Services are entrusted to Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 2, 2019