Mercedes Navarro
Wichita Falls - Mercedes "Mercy" Navarro, 84, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Rosary and visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the chapel at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home at 6 PM. Funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Wichita Falls, Texas with graveside services following at Crestview Memorial Park.
Mercedes was born July 27, 1935 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was raised in Hutchinson where she attended and graduated from Hutchinson High School. Mercy married Mike Moreno Navarro in July 1953, and together they spent the next 16 years living in various locations throughout the United States while Mike served in the US Air Force. Mercy and Mike settled in Wichita Falls in 1969 after his retirement from the Air Force. Mercy spent the next several years raising their six children until her youngest began school.
With all the children in school, Mercy entered the workforce and was employed in a variety of positions throughout the Wichita Falls community. Some of her many employers included Sprague Electric, The Hamilton Building Parking Garage, Scott's Manufacturing and, most recently the Oil And Gas Information Library.
A longtime supporter of Wichita Falls high school athletics and band program, she continued to attend Rider HS football games long after her youngest child played his last game.
Mercy was preceded in death by Mike, her husband of 48 years, her mother, Juana Llamas of Newton, Kansas, her brother Ramon Olmos of Juarez, Mexico, and sister Jesus Mendoza of El Paso, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Diana Gholson of Scotland, TX, Michael Navarro and wife Kathy of Colleyville, TX, David Olmos of Wichita Falls, Donna Navarro of Wichita Falls, Randy Navarro, of Harker Heights, TX, and Allen Navarro of Fort Worth, TX.
In addition to her children, Mercy is survived by 10 grandchildren, William Gholson and wife Laura, Lee "Christopher" Gholson, Dustin Navarro and Mike Long, Kellye Sandlin and husband Ryan, Byron Navarro, Caitlyn Tambunga and husband Daniel, Christian Navarro, Clayton Navarro, Travis Navarro, and James Navarro and wife Monserrath. Mercy leaves behind 7 great grandchildren, Serenity, Chloe, Miguel, Kaelynn, Kathryn, Audrey, Marcello and one on the way.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Visiting Angels and to Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care, guidance, and compassionate support they provided to Mercy and her family.
Memorials are suggested to be made to the and Hospice of Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019