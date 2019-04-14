|
Merle F. Pedigo, USAF Lt. Col. Ret.
Wichita Falls - Merle F. Pedigo, USAF Lt. Col. Ret., 99, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday evening, April 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 11 - 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Rod Payne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Arthur J. Pedigo and Frances Foutch Pedigo, Merle was born on July 27, 1919 in Wadsworth, Ohio. He served as a Baptist Minister in Riverside, Tennessee for nine years before joining the United States Air Force. Merle proudly served our country for 20 years as a Chaplain, retiring as a Lt. Col. He was a member of and active volunteer for First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, and he was also active in other capacities in service to his community. After the 1979 tornado, he and a few others founded Interfaith Disaster Services, which led to the formation of Interfaith Ministries in 1982. He served as a volunteer, committee member and at one point president of the board of Interfaith Ministries. Merle enjoyed reading and fishing, volunteering his time to help others, and most of all, making memories with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of almost 75 years, Ivalene W. Pedigo, on August 3, 2017.
He is survived by his sons, Daryl Pedigo and Madison Pedigo; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 14, 2019