Merlin Byerly
Iowa Park - Merlin E. Byerly, 78, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Taylor, pastor, Grace Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Merlin was born April 30, 1941 in Scotia, Nebraska to Frank and Fairy (Dwinell) Byerly. He married Janet Price on October 27, 1990 in Iowa Park. Merlin was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. He loved to travel and loved tractors, collecting model tractors, specifically those he used while farming. Merlin was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister, Myrna, and one brother, Kenneth Byerly.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Janet Byerly of Iowa Park; children, Jim Byerly and wife, Shannon of Wichita Falls; Brian Byerly and wife, Lela of Wichita Falls; and Mike Byerly and wife, Robin of Lincoln, Nebraska; step-daughter, Melinda Arrington and husband, Gerald of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Grady and Garth Arrington of Wichita Falls, Merritt and Reece Byerly of Wichita Falls, Jordan, Austin, Justin, and Izabella O'Connor; sister, Phyllis Vanosdall of St. Paul, Nebraska; and two brothers, Virgil Byerly of Grand Island, Nebraska and Darrel Byerly of Scotia, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department and the Friendly Door Senior Citizens Center of Iowa Park, or to the . Please visit www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019