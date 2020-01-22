|
Merthel Womble Lundy
Wichita Falls, Texas - On Monday, January 20, 2020, Merthel Maddox Womble Lundy peacefully left her earthly friends and family to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Merthel, or "Lily" as she was later known, was born in Gainesville, Texas on November 1, 1923, the only child of Dr. & Mrs. W.A. Maddox. Her mother was the former Alice Greenwell of Warrensburg, Missouri.
Merthel was raised in Dallas, Texas where she graduated Valedictorian from North Dallas High School in 1941 and was crowned Football Queen, Valentine Sweetheart and Most Popular Girl.
She attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, during the war years, where she volunteered rolling bandages for the Red Cross and helped with endless bond drives. She was an active member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and the Student Council. She was crowned Navy R.O.T.C. Queen, May Queen Beauty and selected as a varsity cheerleader for the Blue Devils.
In 1945 she met her future husband, N. B. "Bob" Womble, in front of The Essex House while visiting New York City. Shortly after her graduation from Duke University, Merthel and Bob were married and moved to Lubbock, where Bob opened Womble Oldsmobile and they started their family that eventually included four children. While in Lubbock, Merthel was very active in her church, Junior League, The Lubbock Symphony, and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Campfire leader. Her time in Lubbock forged life-long friendships including happy memories of dancing and singing the night away with Harry James and Betty Grable at the home of Bobby Layne and serving fried chicken to dinner guests such as Audie Murphy, Chill Wills and Chuck Conners, to name a few.
The next phase of life began in 1963 when she moved with her family to Wichita Falls. During her early years here, she was the first representative from Wichita Falls to the Texas Association of Symphony Orchestras and also represented the Texas Opera at Lincoln Center. She served on The National Committee for the Performing Arts at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and two terms as President of the Wichita Falls Symphony League. Merthel was active for 30 years in Good Shepherd Episcopal Church serving on the Churchwomen's Guild and Altar Guild. She also loved her subsequent church home, First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls, where she served as a Deacon and on the Worship & Music Committee.
After her beloved Bob passed away in 1975, she began to explore the world. Her travels took her far and wide: from journeying on The Orient Express, flying on The Concord and to Santa Fe, NM where she brought her effortless charm to all who encountered her. After purchasing a home in La Jolla, California in 1985, she began a new chapter in her life that gathered her a new set of lasting friendships. It was there that she also met her second husband, Jim Lundy and came to be known as "Lily", a name that suited her so well that she has two great-granddaughter namesakes. During her 25 year part-time residency she spent summers with "Jim's Girls": Jan, Kay and Chris whom she loved dearly.
Merthel was a lady from head to toe! Never fully dressed without a smile; complete with her rose-colored glasses and her glass always "half-full" -never the unacceptable "half-empty." Her grammar, pronunciation and diction were the stuff of English text books and she might have corrected you once or twice… Always the consummate lady, the strongest language anyone can recall her using was "I'm so mad, I could spit!" Although she was blessed with natural beauty, Merthel's true loveliness was found in her servant's heart. She demonstrated everyday how a little kindness and love shown to others is how we share the blessings we have been given in life. Throughout her life she stood firm in her Christian faith and could always be counted upon to lend a stanza from a song or a bible verse to lift spirits. She was likely to share her favorite, Romans 8:28, to encourage and assure others that "All thing work together for good…"
Merthel was predeceased by her mother Alice Greenwell, father W. A. Maddox, stepmother Frances Maddox, her husband N.B. "Bob" Womble, her husband James Lundy, her granddaughter, Paige Womble and son-in-law, Larry D. King. Left to honor and remember her love are son Mark Womble and his wife JoAnn of Trophy Club, daughter Dee King of Wichita Falls, son Craig Womble of Dallas, son Rodd Womble and wife Kim of Wichita Falls. She was known as "Moonie" to her grandchildren who include Courtney King Waggoner and husband Todd of Wichita Falls, Duggins King and wife Solange of Demarest, New Jersey; Laura Hatcher and husband Chad of Argyle, John Clymer and wife Katie of Wichita Falls, Maddox Womble and wife Natalie of Dallas, Rex Womble and wife Kitty of Dallas, and Morgan Womble of Fort Worth, as well as twelve great-grandchildren with two more expected in May.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm, First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Taft Boulevard, with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Honorary pallbearers are: Craig Estes, Jay Rogers, Harris "Busty" Underwood and Connie Rex Womble.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Healthcare staff of the Presbyterian Manor for the years that Merthel was under their loving and faithful care.
If desired, please consider donations to The Presbyterian Manor "Good Samaritan" Fund, The First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls or The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020