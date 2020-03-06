|
Mrs. Merval Edgmon
Wichita Falls - Mrs. Merval Edgmon, 91, of Wichita Falls and Henrietta, passed away on March 5, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Merval was born on September 1, 1928 in Henrietta, Texas to R.E. and Josephine Evans Staton. She married Marvin Edgmon on November 14, 1981 in Wichita Falls. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2005. She was also preceded by her parents: R. E and Josephine Staton; her brother: Clifford Staton; and her sister: Lorene Foster.
She had lived in Henrietta and Wichita Falls all her life and loved sewing, shopping for antiques, and time with her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls and was a member of the Discovery Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her sons: Wayland Threadgill, Jr. and wife Karon of Irving and David Threadgill and wife Christie of Henrietta; sister: Melba Cooper; grandchildren: Gina Hodge and husband Jason, Dean Threadgill and wife Heather, D.J. Dickey and wife Sarah; and great-grandchildren: Mason Threadgill, Olivia Threadgill, Bailey Hodge, Tessa Berend, Ryane Dickey, Brylan Dickey, and Addy Dickey.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020